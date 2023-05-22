 
Kate Middleton says royal family looks after everyone

Kate Middleton was all smiles and in high spirits as she talked to schoolchildren during her visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday.

The Princess of Wales has said that royal family 'looks after everyone' in her first statement since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's US show where they were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase after attending an award ceremony.

Prince William's wife, who was joined by a group of pupils from ten London primary schools at the show’s inaugural Children’s Picnic, could not avoid the tough questions.

Asked by one what it was like to be a member of the Royal family, she replied: "You have to work hard, but you know the best thing about it is meeting kiddies like you."

In response to a question about the royal family's duties, she said: "They help support all the different people in the country, showcase all the amazing work being done and look after everyone."

One curious little girl asked if she made the law, but was told: "The Prime Minister makes the laws."

Meanwhile, Saron Fikremariam, 11, said afterwards: "I asked her what’s the first thing she is going to do when she becomes Queen and she said she is going to help kids."

Kate looked smashing in a pink dress during the visit, discussing vegetables and herbs with the children. She told them: "There’s a plant that smells like chocolate. I remember my granny showing me that when I was little. It has very dark leaves and you rub it and it smells like chocolate."

