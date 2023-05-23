TikTok takes legal action to halt Montana's app ban. AFP/File

TikTok has filed a lawsuit in a US federal court to prevent Montana from enforcing a comprehensive ban on the popular video sharing app.

The ban, scheduled to begin in 2024, is deemed a violation of the constitutionally protected right to free speech, according to TikTok's argument in the suit. The company expressed confidence in the legal challenge, citing strong precedents and facts. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed the unprecedented prohibition into law on May 17, stating on Twitter that it aims to safeguard personal and private data of Montanans from the Chinese Communist Party.

In response to Montana's ban, TikTok filed a lawsuit contending that the state's actions are based on unfounded speculation. Five TikTok users also lodged their own suit, asserting that the ban infringes on their free speech rights and that Montana is overstepping its jurisdiction by exercising national security powers.

TikTok is seeking a federal court ruling that declares the ban unconstitutional and prohibits the state from enforcing it. The lawsuit by TikTok users draws a parallel between banning TikTok and banning a publication like the Wall Street Journal based on ownership or published ideas.

As a Chinese-owned company, TikTok has faced allegations from US politicians that it is influenced by the Chinese government and poses a security threat. The company vehemently denies these accusations. Montana became the first US state to ban TikTok, raising the stakes in the ongoing debate surrounding the app's impact and security. This ban will serve as a litmus test for a potential national ban on the platform, an idea gaining traction among lawmakers in Washington.

The Montana ban prohibits users from accessing or downloading TikTok, and each violation carries a $10,000 fine per day. Apple and Google will be required to remove TikTok from their app stores, and companies may face daily fines. However, the ban could be lifted if TikTok is acquired by a company from a country not deemed a foreign adversary by the United States.

This legal battle between TikTok and various Western governments reflects the contentious relationship between the app and state authorities, with TikTok already banned on government devices in the United States, Canada, and several European countries.