A$AP Rocky reprimands clubs-goers for fighting in front of Rihanna

A$AP Rocky got heated up as a fight broke out in front of his partner, Rihanna.



In a video that emerged on the internet, the Fashion Killa rapper was seen yelling at club-goers as they got into a physical altercation near his pregnant partner during a recent outing, via Entertainment Tonight.

The rapper, 34, used some choice words reminding the nightclub attendees to act like gentlemen.

“Y’all n----- act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” he said into a microphone at the dimly lit venue. “I got my lady in here.”

He continued, “Y’all n----- calm that s--- down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that s---. Calm that s--- down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

According to the clip shared on social media, the Rocky and Rihanna were at the venue for a promo part when the fight broke out.

The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son, RZA Athelston, are expecting their second child together.

The protective father’s reprimanding comes after he honoured and Umbrella hitmaker’s son on his first birthday with a rare look at life as dad.

In a carousel shared on Instagram, Rocky shared photos of some father-son moments and a video of him bonding with his little man. In the clip he is seen holding his son and dances around with him and indulging his toddler. Moreover, Rocky included a shot of him shaving while he held RZA in his arms.

Earlier this month, many news outlets confirmed the name of the baby boy, a year after he was born, after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate.

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced ‘Rizza’), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.