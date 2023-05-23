 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky reprimands clubs-goers for fighting in front of Rihanna

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

A$AP Rocky got heated up as a fight broke out in front of his partner, Rihanna. 

In a video that emerged on the internet, the Fashion Killa rapper was seen yelling at club-goers as they got into a physical altercation near his pregnant partner during a recent outing, via Entertainment Tonight.

The rapper, 34, used some choice words reminding the nightclub attendees to act like gentlemen.

“Y’all n----- act like gentlemen right now, you heard?” he said into a microphone at the dimly lit venue. “I got my lady in here.”

He continued, “Y’all n----- calm that s--- down, man. Don’t be in the section doing all that s---. Calm that s--- down, y’all act like gentlemen when y’all in our presence.”

According to the clip shared on social media, the Rocky and Rihanna were at the venue for a promo part when the fight broke out.

The couple, who are parents to one-year-old son, RZA Athelston, are expecting their second child together.

The protective father’s reprimanding comes after he honoured and Umbrella hitmaker’s son on his first birthday with a rare look at life as dad.

In a carousel shared on Instagram, Rocky shared photos of some father-son moments and a video of him bonding with his little man. In the clip he is seen holding his son and dances around with him and indulging his toddler. Moreover, Rocky included a shot of him shaving while he held RZA in his arms.

Earlier this month, many news outlets confirmed the name of the baby boy, a year after he was born, after obtaining a copy of the birth certificate.

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced ‘Rizza’), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon recalls his 'dumbest' decision of turning down ‘Avatar’

Matt Damon recalls his 'dumbest' decision of turning down ‘Avatar’
Young Guru rips apart Timbaland AI music plans

Young Guru rips apart Timbaland AI music plans
'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations

'Ant-Man 3' writer Jeff Loveness reacts to leak allegations
Cannes 'welcomes' Marc Missonnier again after criticism

Cannes 'welcomes' Marc Missonnier again after criticism

'Yellowjackets' star teases season 2 finale

'Yellowjackets' star teases season 2 finale
Nick Jonas gets honest about 2016 ACM Awards blunder

Nick Jonas gets honest about 2016 ACM Awards blunder
'Fast & Furious' female-led spinoff work in motion

'Fast & Furious' female-led spinoff work in motion
Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval, now house

Ariana Madix dumped Tom Sandoval, now house
Arnold Schwarzenegger lands Netflix top post

Arnold Schwarzenegger lands Netflix top post
Natalie Portman raises 'Star Wars' fans hope

Natalie Portman raises 'Star Wars' fans hope
Lil Durk targets Gunna as 'rat' in YSL RICO trial

Lil Durk targets Gunna as 'rat' in YSL RICO trial

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez one step closer to marriage