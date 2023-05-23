Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra compares her engagement day with Priyanka Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra recently dropped pictures on her Instagram featuring Priyanka Chopra that immediately caught attention on social media.



The first picture Parineeti shared was a collage which showed a comparison of her engagement in 2023 and Priyanka’s engagement in 2018.

The Ishaqzaade actor can be seen applying haldi on the singer‘s face while smiling. Meanwhile, the second picture showed glimpse of the Quantico actor applying tilak on Raghav Chadha’s forehead.

Parineeti shared another picture where both the sister’s can be seen hugging each other with warmth on each other’s special day. The caption on the post read: ‘5 years apart’.

The pictures are going crazy on internet. Everybody is admiring the sisterly bond the duo share.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up for her next film Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosnajh. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in film Love Again, reports Pinkvilla.