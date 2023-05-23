 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever 'The Elizabeth Medal of Honour'

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented the first-ever 'The Elizabeth Medal of Honour' as they attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

On arrival, the King and Queen met the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, before touring the gardens and viewing the displays.

They came together for a special presentation in The Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration. The garden represents a celebration of the Coronation of Their Majesties and remembers Queen Elizabeth II.

At the Garden, the King and Queen presented the first ever 'The Elizabeth Medal of Honour', which is for British non-horticulturists, and International non-horticulturists and horticulturists who have made a significant impact to the advancement of the science, art or practice of horticulture for the benefit of all generations and the environment.

The Medal will be confined to 70 recipients at any one time in reference to the 70 years of Her Majesty’s reign.

Recipients are world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf, the Right Honourable the Baroness Janet Fookes DBE and environmental champion Judy Ling Wong CBE.   

