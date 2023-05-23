 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Kim Kardashian shares her two cents on relationship with ex Kanye West: Watch

Kim Kardashian shares her two cents on relationship with ex Kanye West: Watch

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her relationship with Kanye West during her appearance on latest episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on May 22.

The reality star revealed that she is at “a very good place” and said that the people in her life at the moment are “really solid”.

Reflecting on her past relationship, Kim believed, “Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help,” said the 42-year-old.

“You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” stated the SKIMS founder.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim didn’t mention Kanye’s name but she seemingly hinted at Donda rapper and his conflicting views during her interview.

She noted, “It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round.”

“But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realise that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in,” explained the TV personality.

Kim also pointed out that the “differences can coexist really well. But then sometimes, it really can't”.

“Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful,” she added.

For the unversed, Kanye and Kim began dating in 2012, tied the knot in 2014 and filed for divorce in 2021. The former couple share four children together.

Watch the full podcast here:


