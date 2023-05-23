 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued stern warning days after King Charles coronation

Prince of Wales Prince William and Kate Middleton have been issued a stern warning days after King Charles coronation.

According to reports, King Charles wanted his brother Prince Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage as the monarch has earmarked the Royal Lodge for Prince William and his family.

Prince Andrew has been told to must vacate the property by September, however, the sources close to the Duke claimed he has no intention of leaving his £30million Royal Lodge home, where he had been staying for almost the past 20 years.

There are also claims William is a driving force behind the plans to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge.

Now, according to Entertainment Daily, a royal expert has warned Kate Middleton and William about “diva-like behaviour” amid Andrew’s alleged Royal Lodge drama.

The publication, quoting PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR Jordan James, reported how the future king and queen should react to Prince Andrew refusing to vacate the Royal Lodge.

The PR expert said, “This is, admittedly, a tricky situation, and if Prince Andrew hadn’t been steeped in scandal I feel the nation would feel the decision unfair.”

He went on to say, “I do think William and Kate should proceed with caution, however.”

“While their place in the hearts of the nation is at an all-time high after the events of the coronation, they need to be careful not to get too big for their boots and throw their weight around prematurely.”

