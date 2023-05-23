 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Megan Fox not sure about marrying Machine Gun Kelly anymore: Insider

Megan Fox is not sure about marrying her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly anymore following their rift, claimed a source close to the situation.

An insider spilt to People Magazine that the Jennifer’s Body star is “hesitant” to revive her wedding plans with the rapper after they stopped planning their nuptials amid feud.

Fox sparked breakup rumours with the Emo Girl hitmaker back in February when she removed all her pictures with the musician from Instagram and dropped a cryptic post.

They were later spotted at a marriage counselling office, further fueling speculations that things between them were not normal.

However, the couple seemed to have reconciled after they were clicked holding hands on a trip to Hawaii.

But an insider has shared that the couple, who got engaged in January 2022, are still working on "making their relationship better” despite reuniting.

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," the insider added. "Things are still not back to normal though."

The source went on to add that Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," added the source.

