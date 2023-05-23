Natalie Portman addresses double standards for women at Cannes Film Festival

Natalie Portman has recently criticised Cannes on setting double standards for women during a press conference at the 76th Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.



“The different ways we as women are expected to behave at this festival even compared to men. How we're supposed to look, how we're supposed to carry ourselves,” stated the Atonement star at the conference, via PEOPLE.

The Oscar winner explained, “The expectations are different on you all the time and it affects how you behave, whether you're buying into it, whether you're rejecting it or whether you're doing something in between.”

“You're definitely defined by the social structures upon you,” said the Black Swan actress.

The Thor: Love And Thunder actress, who looked gorgeous in recreation of an iconic Dior gown at the event, is currently busy promoting her project, May December, which premiered at the festival on May 20.

The actress, who was joined by fellow cast and director at the conference, revealed, “The whole film is so much about performance and the different roles we play in different environments, for different people, for ourselves, even.”

Natalie pointed out that the “concept itself was something I'm definitely curious about and interested in”.

While talking about her role in the new movie, the actress added, “It’s incredible to get to be part of a film like this, which has two complex women characters who are full of delicious conflicts,” per Variety.

Besides Natalie, other stars in the movie include Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.