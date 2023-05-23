 
Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'

Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma by Tamannaah's name at 'Dahaad' trailer launch

Amid Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s dating rumours, Dahaad actor Gulshan Devaiah has spilled beans about the alleged romance.

For the unversed, Gulshan teased Vijay by Tamannaah’s name at the trailer launch of their crime-thriller web-series Dahaad.

While quoting the incident, the actor stated: "Yes, I started the Tammanh joke and it went viral. He took it sportingly. We are friends and we respect each other a lot."

“I would never want to put him down. I knew I could tease him a little bit. It was well within the boundaries. It’s not nearly close to how I would tease him in reality."

The Badhaai Do actor commented on Vijay and Tamannaah’s rumoured relationship: "I have no idea. I haven’t even met her. I have seen just media reports and pictures of them together and started teasing.”

“But by the looks of his, rather than me confirming, his face says something. Kuch toh hai. Kya hai exactly pata nahi. They do look like they have very good chemistry. I'm sure that means something."

Vijay and Tamannaah has kept their silence on the matter. However, the lovebirds are often spotted going on lunch and dinner dates together, reports Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah’s Amazon Prime series Dahaad is receiving immense love from the audience. 

