'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White ate non-stop to beef up for 'The Iron Claw'

'The Bear'star Jeremy Allen White revealed that he initially wanted to decline consuming the massive meals required for his role in the wrestling biopic The Iron Claw.

Allen White portrays wrestler Kerry Von Erich, also known as the Texas Tornado, in the upcoming A24 film directed by Sean Durkin.

To physically prepare for the role of the Texas Tornado, White committed to a demanding high-protein diet, which he described as "gross."

“[I was] eating all the time. Like, never stopping,” The Bear star told Esquire.

“In the morning, I would have waffles, almond butter. In the middle of the day, I was eating turkey patties and avocado all the time. It’s really just gross. You’re trying to consume as much as you possibly can, and, to be honest, you don’t feel great. I was training as well, but, I don’t know, trying to get that big, it’s no way to live.”

He also mentioned that his co-star Zac Efron was dedicated and knowledgeable about training and diet, which resulted in an impressive physical transformation for his character.

White also expressed his enthusiasm for the wrestling biopic, describing it as "interesting, bonkers, and sad," particularly focusing on the downfall of the Von Erich family.

Although White was a fan of wrestling, he admitted that he wasn't familiar with the Von Erichs' story until working on the film. Director Sean Durkin's personal connection to wrestling and the Von Erichs allowed him to provide a unique perspective and create a compelling narrative.

“I was a fan of wrestling, but I didn’t know the story of the Von Erichs,” White said.

“[Director] Sean did a beautiful job. He’s been a fan of wrestling and the Von Erichs since he was a kid, and so I feel like he understands the story so intimately that he had a really nice perspective on it. And it was a blast to work with Zac and Harris.”

The Iron Claw revolves around the wrestling dynasty of the Von Erich family, with Zac Efron playing the lead role of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich. Other notable actors in the film include Harris Dickinson, Lily James, Holt McCallany, and Maura Tierney.