 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Sunny Leone makes her debut at Cannes 2023 with film Kennedy
Sunny Leone makes her debut at Cannes 2023 with film 'Kennedy'

Sunny Leone’s Cannes 2023 look is finally out; the actress looked ravishing as ever in a bottle green coloured outfit.

A few days back, Sunny flew from India to the French Riveria to make her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her film Kennedy.

She is attending the biggest film festival along with the cast and crew of Kennedy along with director Anurag Kashyap.

Ever since, the news of her debut at Cannes red carpet circulated on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Ragini MMS 2 actress.

On May 22, Sunny finally dropped the stunning photos of her Cannes debut. The actress kept it simple wearing a bottle green coloured thigh slit gown. She opted for a minimal make over and wore matching studs in accessories.

The caption on the pictures read: “Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.”

She also gave a special shout out to the designer in the post thanking him for making her feel beautiful.

Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

Fans are drooling over the stylish pictures. They think Sunny is ‘ageing like fine wine.’

According to India Today, Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber is also in France attending Cannes Film Festival. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'
'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'
Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Ram Charan talks about his Hollywood debut at G20 Summit

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' completes eight years, the actress celebrates
Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka

Parineeti Chopra shares eye-catching snaps on latest IG post featuring Priyanka
'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor

'RRR' antagonist Ray Stevenson dies, SS Rajamouli pays tribute to late actor
Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri

Aditya Singh Rajput passes away at 32 in Andheri
Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra gives insight into her ‘fairytale’ with fiance Raghav Chadha
Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role

Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role
Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'

Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh couldn’t understand industry 'politics'
Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose

Aditya Singh Rajput of 'Splitsvilla 9' dies due to suspected drug overdose