Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone makes her debut at Cannes 2023 with film 'Kennedy'

Sunny Leone’s Cannes 2023 look is finally out; the actress looked ravishing as ever in a bottle green coloured outfit.

A few days back, Sunny flew from India to the French Riveria to make her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 with her film Kennedy.

She is attending the biggest film festival along with the cast and crew of Kennedy along with director Anurag Kashyap.

Ever since, the news of her debut at Cannes red carpet circulated on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the Ragini MMS 2 actress.

On May 22, Sunny finally dropped the stunning photos of her Cannes debut. The actress kept it simple wearing a bottle green coloured thigh slit gown. She opted for a minimal make over and wore matching studs in accessories.

The caption on the pictures read: “Amazing first day @festivaldecannes doing interviews for #kennedy.”

She also gave a special shout out to the designer in the post thanking him for making her feel beautiful.

Fans are drooling over the stylish pictures. They think Sunny is ‘ageing like fine wine.’

According to India Today, Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber is also in France attending Cannes Film Festival.