Showbiz
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Kriti Sanon calls Mimi as her breakthrough film
Kriti Sanon spoke about the troubles she faced in the initial days of her career; the actress revealed that filmmakers and directors were hesitant to take her on-board for films.

Kriti, in conversation with Hindustan Times, stated: “When you do not come from a film background, it anyway takes time for people to even know your name. So I wanted them to know my name, and that name to resonate with talent.”

The 32-year-old actress shared that she always craved for validation before Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi.

“I always craved for validation as an actor. That started happening with Bareilly Ki Barfi, then Luka Chuppi did really well. I was taking baby steps in the right direction.”

“Of course, after Mimi, there has been a huge shift; I got my first set of best actor awards. It took eight years for it to happen.”

Kriti, while expressing her frustration, said: “There were a lot of moments of that knowing I could do more, but not having the kind of opportunities I wanted on my table.“

“When you come from the outside, you don’t know people, they don’t know you, it takes a while to make an impact, and for people to associate with you.”

“You end up doing the best you can from what you are offered. It may not necessarily be the best thing in the world, but every film has taught me something”, the Mimi actress concluded.

Work wise, Kriti Sanon is looking forward to the release of her upcoming big budgeted film Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, reports News 18. 

