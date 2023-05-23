Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security

 
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has seemingly landed in trouble yet again as he lost case against British government over security arrangements in UK.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted on Tuesday, “Prince Harry has lost his bid to bring a second legal challenge against the British Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.”

Scobie further tweeted, “This morning at the High Court, Mr Justice Chamberlain refused permission for the Duke of Sussex to apply for a judicial review to challenge the decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his own police security when in the country.”

The royal expert’s tweet further reads: “The decision, however, does not mean this security battle is over. Harry has already won the right to a full judicial review against the Home Office over the main decision to deny him protective security. His lawyers can also appeal today’s ruling.”

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry, who recently visited UK to attend King Charles coronation was seeking the go-ahead from the High Court to secure a judicial review over a decision that the Duke should not be allowed to pay privately for his own protective security.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is due to arrive in UK next month for a privacy case hearing.

