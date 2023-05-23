 
Balochistan's problems can be resolved without violence: Ex-BNA commander

Baloch National Armys ex-leader Gulzar Imam alias Shambay addressing a press conference alongside government officials (not pictured) in Quetta, on May 23, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTVNewsLive
QUETTA: Baloch National Army's (BNA) ex-leader Gulzar Imam alias Shambay said Tuesday that Balochistan's problems can be resolved peacefully and urged the nation to not waste its time in fighting.

"I have, for the past 15 years, been part an active part of the militancy in Balochistan," Shambay, the founder of the banned outfit BNA told a press conference in Quetta alongside government officials.

Shmbay, a hardcore militant, was apprehended in April during a high-profile and successful intelligence operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations had said.

Shmbay's BNA — responsible for dozens of violent terrorist attacks in Pakistan including attacks on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) installations in Panjgur and Noshki — had been formed after the amalgamation of the Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA).

In his presser, the ex-BNA leader said he has "faced all circumstances" during his time as a militant, but his foremost priority "was to safeguard his people".

"I was arrested recently and during my detention, I got time to think about my past from a new perspective," Shambay said.

The former BNA commander, who has written several booklets for militants, said after meeting Baloch leaders who lead peaceful movements, he has concluded that his province's issues can only be resolved through legal and political means.

"I want to say something. We went into this war without understanding the state. I have lost several loved ones, but after these painful experiences, I learned that the path I was on was the wrong one."

More to follow...

