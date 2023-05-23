 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Beyonce stuns while out and about on date with Jay-Z

Tuesday May 23, 2023

She showed off their dining experience by posting a picture of rosé and oysters
Veteran American singer Beyonce shows off her chic style while out on a date with Jay-Z. She stunned in a sleek black getup as the duo made their way through London.

The 41 year old star who just bought a $200 million luxury home in Malibu, donned a striped blazer with a matching pair of black shorts and a chic bralette. She brought the look together with a pair of knee high boots, with her luscious hair falling in loose waves over her shoulders.

She and Jay-Z enjoyed dinner at Oswald's which is commonly known as the “most exclusive of London's private members' clubs.”

She showed off their dining experience by posting a picture of rosé and oysters as they celebrated their major purchase in Malibu. The sprawling 300K square foot house now marks the second most expensive real estate deal in the country, coming behind the purchase made by Ken Griffin, a hedge fund big name back in 2019.

