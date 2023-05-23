Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke

Over the weekend, the actor’s daughter Corinne was one of the people who visited him at the facility

American professional boxer Mike Tyson says that actor Jamie Foxx has had a stroke. The news comes after previous reports that he was dealing with a mysterious health scare that wasn’t specified.

The 55-year-old has been getting treated at a facility in Chicago that specializes in adults dealing with “severe complex conditions.” including recovery from a stroke. During his appearance on the Valuetainment podcast, Tyson claimed:

“He's not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.”

Foxx was in the middle of filming for a new action comedy named Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Georgia back in April when he was admitted to the hospital. Reports claim that his struggles with his health issues have led to several issues with filming and Diaz has had to film her scenes with body doubles.

