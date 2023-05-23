Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday at home in Montecito with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been described as stronger couple by an expert.



Darren Stanton, a body language expert, lauded the strength of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage following the couple's big day.



"Any trauma, stress or major life event helps form the foundation of any relationship, as it makes a couple stronger. If the foundation is weak, then the relationship will not last," he said on behalf of Betfair Casino.

The expert continued: "When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world.

"While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time," he predicted.

Stanton added that Meghan "was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family".

The body language expert went on saying that despite the challenges they have faced, the two have "only got stronger over the years", with Meghan in particular growing in confidence.

