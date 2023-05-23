 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday at home in Montecito with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been described as stronger couple by an expert.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, lauded the strength of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's marriage following the couple's big day.

"Any trauma, stress or major life event helps form the foundation of any relationship, as it makes a couple stronger. If the foundation is weak, then the relationship will not last," he said on behalf of Betfair Casino.

The expert continued: "When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognisable people in the world.

"While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever. The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time," he predicted.

Stanton added that Meghan "was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal Family".

The body language expert went on saying that despite the challenges they have faced, the two have "only got stronger over the years", with Meghan in particular growing in confidence.

"In terms of their development over the years, the couple have been through a lot in order to get where they are today. Their relationship started off being seemingly smooth sailing and there were no challenges. Meghan was very much like Princess Diana as she was new on the scene and had to get to know the Royal family," he added.

More From Royals:

Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence'

Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence'
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security
Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton

Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge
Princess Anne can possibly reunite Prince Harry and Prince William video

Princess Anne can possibly reunite Prince Harry and Prince William
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued stern warning days after King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued stern warning days after King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead video

Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead
King Charles’ aims to be more ‘recognisable’ than ‘remote’ Queen Elizabeth video

King Charles’ aims to be more ‘recognisable’ than ‘remote’ Queen Elizabeth
King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’

King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’
Angela Kelly seemingly calls King Charles ‘ungrateful’ amid reports of new deal

Angela Kelly seemingly calls King Charles ‘ungrateful’ amid reports of new deal

King Charles views on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase revealed video

King Charles views on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry car chase revealed
Prince Harry seen with his brother William in King Charles latest picture

Prince Harry seen with his brother William in King Charles latest picture