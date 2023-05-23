 
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra has recently opened up about multiple harassment incidents she has faced in public places, expressing her dismay that the bystanders never offered any help.

In her interview with Hauterrfly, the HIT actress recalled an incident where she was harassed in a metro by a group of men as she returned home from college in Delhi, “I was alone so I stayed quiet. It was such a situation when I couldn’t do anything. They started teasing and touching.”

Saniya added that she was surprised that no one in the metro helped her. Continuing with the horrifying memory, she said, “Then I got out of Rajiv Chowk and they all started following me. They were all tall, muscular men.”

“Thank god for the crowd at that station, I rushed to the washroom and called my father. I asked him to come and pick me up,”

The actress then recalled another incident that had happened in Mumbai. This was after she had gained fame in the industry.

She said that a fan came to take a selfie with her and touched her inappropriately, “I was like, ‘What the hell?’ But again, the photographers didn’t help me. I was so angry, I called him back and told him, ‘You did wrong’”.

Sanya was most recently seen in Netflix’s Kathal, where she played a cop who gets tasked with investigating the disappearance of two jackfruits from a politician’s garden. 

