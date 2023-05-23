 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are striving to connect to the younger generations with their new PR strategy.

Royal Expert Rebecca English notes how the Princess and Prince of Wales are using modern methods to promote the monarchy.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential show, she explained: "The Waleses have been looking at this for a while and they have really ramped it up since Easter - how do we tell our story to younger people and how do we engage them and show people what we are doing?

"Not just us as a family but the work we are doing and the difference we are trying to make whether it is homelessness, mental health, education, or the environment.

"One of the ways they have decided to do this is to be a bit slicker with their social media because that is how young people consume their news nowadays.

"Now the jury is still out a little bit on whether this is the right way to do it because these social media clips are almost too well put together.

She notes: "So the jury is still out amongst the wider royal household but there is support for them trying to engage people in a different way."

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert

Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert
Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate video

Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate
Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence' video

Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence'
Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security
Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton

Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge
Princess Anne can possibly reunite Prince Harry and Prince William video

Princess Anne can possibly reunite Prince Harry and Prince William
Kate Middleton, Prince William issued stern warning days after King Charles coronation video

Kate Middleton, Prince William issued stern warning days after King Charles coronation
Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead video

Kate Middleton declines to sign autograph but does this instead
King Charles’ aims to be more ‘recognisable’ than ‘remote’ Queen Elizabeth video

King Charles’ aims to be more ‘recognisable’ than ‘remote’ Queen Elizabeth
King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’

King Charles, Queen Camilla present first-ever ‘The Elizabeth Medal of Honour’