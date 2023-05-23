Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused

Prince William and Kate Middleton are striving to connect to the younger generations with their new PR strategy.

Royal Expert Rebecca English notes how the Princess and Prince of Wales are using modern methods to promote the monarchy.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential show, she explained: "The Waleses have been looking at this for a while and they have really ramped it up since Easter - how do we tell our story to younger people and how do we engage them and show people what we are doing?

"Not just us as a family but the work we are doing and the difference we are trying to make whether it is homelessness, mental health, education, or the environment.

"One of the ways they have decided to do this is to be a bit slicker with their social media because that is how young people consume their news nowadays.



"Now the jury is still out a little bit on whether this is the right way to do it because these social media clips are almost too well put together.

She notes: "So the jury is still out amongst the wider royal household but there is support for them trying to engage people in a different way."