Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert

Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry use their special glance to show their feelings for each other, says expert.

Body language guru Darren Stanton notices the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a deep connection with each other and they are not afraid to show it with their communication with each other.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he said: “I think it’s clear from the glances the pair share during public events that there is a deep connection between the two. Like many couples, Harry and Meghan have a special glance, which is their way of communicating with each other.

“They almost have a telepathic connection. The couple’s ability to be in tune with each other proves how close they are as a couple.”

However, Mr Stanton does not undermine the fact that Meghan is the boss in the couple's relationship. 

“Meghan is the much more confident and dominant person in the relationship. She is very much a strong woman, who has her own thoughts and feelings.

“It appears she has a deeper level of resilience compared to Harry, who is slightly more emotive,” he added.

