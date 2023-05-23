Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton, who always tried to project positive image of the royal family, has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled swipe at Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales highlighted the responsibilities of a working royal in a brief but meaningful way during her latest outing, seemingly clearing the perception of Prince Harry's wife Meghan of the Firm.



Kate, in chat with schoolgirls at an event on Monday, explained that to be a royal is not to live a life of one's choice only, but a person who belongs to the royal family and represents them has to work hard to bring happiness in the life of others as well.

Sharing a very personal insight into joining the royal family, Kate said to be a royal "you have to work hard".

The meaningful words sparked reactions from royal fans, with one saying the Princess "schooling the Duchess about the royal rules."

Another chimed in: "Meghan needs to take class from Kate to serve the public."

While, the third one said: "Prince William's wife seems to take a swipe at Harry's sweetheart with her statement about the royals."

Kate did not only spoke but also took part in activities including a bug hunt, planning a home-grown meal and discovering how gardens can support well-being.