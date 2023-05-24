Spike in sales of Prince Harry's book after New York incident

Meghan Markle was due to receive Gracie Award at a ceremony at the Beverly Wilshire on Tuesday night, days after being honored in New York at the Women of Vision Awards.



Representatives for Markle have avoided confirming whether she would attend Gracie Awards on Tuesday night where she would be honored for her work.

A representative for the Duchess of Sussex did not respond to request for confirmation on her possible appearance, according to Fox News Digital.

Speaking to the outlet, Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," predicted Markle will attend. "Harry and Meghan are on a roll, he added.

He added, "Have you seen the spike in sales of Harry's memoir since the curious non-near catastrophic New York car chase fiasco? I would be stunned if Meghan didn't appear at awards just to keep the PR momentum going," he explained. "I predict a show of emotion, maybe even tears."

According to Fox Digital, Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex won't show due to being "shaken up" from the alleged car chase.

The awards ceremony comes days after Meghan and Harry said they were chased by paparazzi photographers.

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

Named after the late Gracie Allen, the Gracie Awards acknowledge outstanding team leadership and individual achievement. The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like.

The national winners of the 48th Annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated on May 23, 2023. The Gracies Gala will be held at the Beverly Wilshire (A Four Seasons Hotel) in Beverly Hills, CA.