Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar completes 25 years as director in Bollywood
Dharma Productions have announced a grand celebration on the completion of ace filmmaker Karan Johar 's 25 years as director in the film industry. 

The official Instagram handle of Dharma Production dropped a mysterious post hinting that a grand celebration waits on this special occasion. 

They also shared a cool black and white picture that featured an empty director’s chair. The picture also had ‘Karan Johar, another era begins, stay tuned’ written on it.

“The chair is about to be filled 7 years later. A grand celebration awaits. Stay tuned, we'll see you tomorrow! '#25on25”, the caption on the post read.

Ever since the cryptic post has been dropped by his production company, fans are curious to know what’s in store. They have been showing their excitement in the comment section.

Some believe that there will be some announcement related to his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, some fear that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director might bid farewell to the industry.

One of the fans wrote: “Waiting…. KJo not directing is the second worst decision!!”

Dharma Productions, one of the oldest production houses in India, was founded by Karan Johar’s father Yash Johar in 1979. After his death, Karan took the responsibility of the company in 2004, reports India Today.  

