 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan
'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' also features Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan

Karan Johar, on the special occasion of completing 25 years in the film industry, has finally confirmed that the first look of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will come out tomorrow on May 25.

Karan dropped a monologue video that showed his 25 year long journey starting from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna to My Name Is Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

He penned an emotional note along with the video. “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived."

"And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it”, he wrote.

Towards the end of the note, the Student of the Year director mentioned unveiling the first look of his another romantic film tomorrow.

“See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

Karan’s Dharma Productions also shared the same video to pay tribute to the ace filmmaker. They wrote: “It’s the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas.

“It’s now time to hit play on a new season, with a ‘prem kahaani’ that’s been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”

More From Showbiz:

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51
Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls
Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident
Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson
Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra
Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Kriti Sanon reveals 'directors were hesitant of signing her for films'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'

Vijay Varma unveils how he prepared for his role as serial killer in 'Dahaad'
Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

Sunny Leone showcases her ethereal beauty at Cannes 2023

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'

'Dahaad' actor on Vijay-Tamannaah's rumored relationship: 'I'm sure that...'