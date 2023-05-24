Prince William secretly offers olive branch to Prince Harry?

Prince William has sparked new debate online about secret olive branch to his estranged brother Prince Harry.



The Prince of Wales and his wife Kate Middleton shared a behind-the-scenes video of the coronation weekend where the royal couple gave sneak peek inside the Kensington Palace.

In the footage, eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted a subtle nod to Prince Harry by William and Kate Middleton.

In the video, Kate and William’s daughter Princess Charlotte can be seen running through a family living room where several photos are displayed atop the piano.

One monochrome photo captured the attention of the royal fans and they see it a possible hope for reconciliation between the estranged brothers.

The photo, taken for the 1995 family Christmas card, shows young Prince William and Harry hugging their late mother Princess Diana.

Prince William’s hidden nod to Harry came amid reports the Prince of Wales is said to be so furious with leaks from Harry's memoir Spare that he will not forgive the Duke of Sussex.