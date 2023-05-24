 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Web Desk

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Saif Ali Khan collaborated with Siddharth Anand in 2007 for film Ta Ra Rum Pum
Saif Ali Khan collaborated with Siddharth Anand in 2007 for film 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'

Saif Ali Khan and director Siddharth Anand will be reportedly teaming up for a project after working together on film Ta Ra Rum Pum in 2007.

Anand is going to produce the film under the banner of his production house, Marflix Productions whereas one of his assistant directors will be directing the film, reports Peeping Moon.

Khan starrer film will contain some high octane action along with a gripping story; the typical Anand style. However, not many details have been unveiled about the project.

According to the reports, the action-packed will showcase Khan, 52 in a new avatar. The film is going to release on Netflix.

The Pathaan director and the Kal Ho Na Ho actor last collaborated in film Ta Ra Rum Pum that also featured Rani Mukerji. The film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

Anand topped the director’s chart with his last released film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is currently working with actor Hrithik Roshan for his next film Fighter.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan last featured in Vikram Vedha. The actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, reports News 18. 

