Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dub ‘PR stunt’ claims as ‘abhorrent’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed they were involved in a ‘catastrophic’ car chase by ‘highly aggressive paparazzi.’

In news reports that followed, including the statements from New York Police Department, the paparazzi and the cabbie who drove them, they all seem to point that the events may have been exaggerated from the perspective of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, a spokesperson for the royal couple Ashley Hansen slammed the claims referencing Princess Diana’s fatal car crash with paparazzi in 1997.

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of PR stunt,” the publicist told Page Six. “Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, who were also joined by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, were reportedly involved in a two-hour long car chase with ‘highly aggressive paparazzi,’ as they were making their way back to a friend’s private residence on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly at the time, the three of them “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal.” The insider added that “everyone is still very upset” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers after leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.

While New York City Mayor Eric Adams denounced the “reckless and irresponsible” chase, a police source previously told The Post that the pursuit “definitely wasn’t two hours” and there were “no collision reports or 911 calls.”

Moreover, the cabbie who was behind the wheel amid the couple’s car chase, said the Sussexes were “pretty nervous” but they were not in any imminent danger.