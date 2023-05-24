Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’

Bethenny Frankel got real about some of the the beauty products from Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line.

Putting to test the Shotgun Wedding star’s serum and eye cream, the television personality said she has met the diva who is not a big fan of her.

“I’ve met J.Lo,” Frankel said in a TikTok video. “I don’t think J.Lo is a big fan of mine, but a lot of people aren’t fans of mine, and I’m still going to be totally honest about what I think of their skincare.”

Reviewing "That J.Lo Glow Serum," Frankel said the beauty product is "a very nice, simple serum," adding, “she’s a rich b***h, and it’s a rich b***h under eye cream.”

Frankel then got candid about the “burst” of celebrity beauty brands in the industry, saying it is “crazy” and “explosive.”

“She’s dying to bust into this you can tell… and it’s just not popping the way other celebrity brands are,” she said of Ben Affleck’s wife.

Frankel went on say that eponymous brands “don’t pop the same way as it having a different name” while citing Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lines.

Furthermore, she discussed the JLo Beauty’s “glamorous” packaging while comparing it to that of other high end celebrity brands noting she’s “finding that a lot of these brands are very understated; if you look at Rare Beauty, it’s very subtle.”

“Sometimes it feels like these are all show and no go where you spent the money on the packaging, but what’s in the actual product?” she said, before adding, “Should celebrities be in the beauty space?”