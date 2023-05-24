 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’
Bethenny Frankel gets real about Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line: ‘She’s dying to bust into this’

Bethenny Frankel got real about some of the the beauty products from Hollywood diva Jennifer Lopez’s beauty line.

Putting to test the Shotgun Wedding star’s serum and eye cream, the television personality said she has met the diva who is not a big fan of her.

“I’ve met J.Lo,” Frankel said in a TikTok video. “I don’t think J.Lo is a big fan of mine, but a lot of people aren’t fans of mine, and I’m still going to be totally honest about what I think of their skincare.”

Reviewing "That J.Lo Glow Serum," Frankel said the beauty product is "a very nice, simple serum," adding, “she’s a rich b***h, and it’s a rich b***h under eye cream.”

Frankel then got candid about the “burst” of celebrity beauty brands in the industry, saying it is “crazy” and “explosive.”

“She’s dying to bust into this you can tell… and it’s just not popping the way other celebrity brands are,” she said of Ben Affleck’s wife.

Frankel went on say that eponymous brands “don’t pop the same way as it having a different name” while citing Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty lines.

Furthermore, she discussed the JLo Beauty’s “glamorous” packaging while comparing it to that of other high end celebrity brands noting she’s “finding that a lot of these brands are very understated; if you look at Rare Beauty, it’s very subtle.”

“Sometimes it feels like these are all show and no go where you spent the money on the packaging, but what’s in the actual product?” she said, before adding, “Should celebrities be in the beauty space?”

More From Entertainment:

Nick Cannon wants all his 12 kids to choose careers outside of entertainment industry video

Nick Cannon wants all his 12 kids to choose careers outside of entertainment industry

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny video

Kim Kardashian finding it hard to date Tom Brady amid intense media scrutiny

The Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd talks creating something ‘special’ and ‘daring’ with ‘The Idol’
Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video

Hailee Steinfeld talks of appearing in Taylor Swift ‘Bad Blood’ video
Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie video

Lily-Rose Depp ‘super happy’ for dad Johnny Depp’s Cannes’ movie
Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture video

Bruce Willis’ 9-year-old daughter Evelyn melts hearts with sweet gesture

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’

Taylor Lautner responds to online backlash over his looks that he ‘looks like old broccoli’
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City video

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reunite for a romantic stroll in New York City
Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source video

Johnny Depp was given 'clean up' before Cannes Film Festival: Source
When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date video

When Priyanka Chopra said Prince William was her ideal fantasy date

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism video

'The Idol' director dismisses criticism

Katy Perry could say goodbye to 'American Idol'

Katy Perry could say goodbye to 'American Idol'