How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?

Prince Harry could face huge legal bill after he lost an attempt to challenge the UK government over his security arrangements while in the UK.



According to a report by Daily Mail, the Prince could face upto £500,000 in legal bill after defeat.

Earlier, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie tweeted on Tuesday, “This morning at the High Court, Mr Justice Chamberlain refused permission for the Duke of Sussex to apply for a judicial review to challenge the decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his own police security when in the country.”



The royal expert’s tweet further reads: “The decision, however, does not mean this security battle is over. Harry has already won the right to a full judicial review against the Home Office over the main decision to deny him protective security. His lawyers can also appeal today’s ruling.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lost their UK taxpayer-paid protection when they quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to US.