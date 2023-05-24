 
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha has finally reacted over the ongoing debate of Cannes being a fashion festival.

Taking it to her Instagram, Chadha wrote a note in support of all the celebrities attending the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress posted throwback pictures from the time her film Masaan was screened at the Film Festival.

She wrote: “There’s a lot of chatter on SM (social media) about Cannes, fashion, film, etc. Just wanna say, don’t (expletive) on anyone please. People are excited to be here, I notice the ones that are thanking the brands/designers/alcohol labels that are bringing their influencers here.”

“It’s also a great venue for marketing, no? Let them be. You’ll notice most people say, they’re at the red carpet but won’t specify the film. Well, cause they’re not here with a film or for a film."

“Should you be so lucky to get to work on a film that ends up at the Festival de Cannes. It’s the best feeling in the world. It is, after all, a film festival, no matter what anyone says."

“It is after all a film festival, no matter what anyone says. And as an artist, there’s no greater joy and contentment than a 7 min long standing ovation at the Grand Palais. That’s me after shedding buckets… it was overwhelming", concluded the Fukrey actress. 

Masaan was screened at Cannes in 2015 at the Un Certain Regard Section. The film, starring Chadha and Vicky Kaushal in vital roles, was appreciated with a standing ovation.

This year, film Agra and Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy has been officially selected for screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, reports News 18.  

