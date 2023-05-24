 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Nitesh Pandey worked with Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om
Nitesh Pandey worked with Farah Khan in 'Om Shanti Om'

Choreographer and director Farah Khan has expressed her feelings over the sudden demise of Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey.

ETimes reported Khan was extremely shocked to hear the saddening news. In a statement, she added: “I was very shocked to hear about Nitesh passing away. We worked together in OSO and I have good memories of him."

"He was always ready to improvise and had a good energy on the set. My condolences to his family.”

The 51-year old actor played Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Khan's directorial film Om Shanti Om. He passed away after suffering a severe heart attack while he was shooting for a project.

The actor’s brother-in-law confirmed his death. He informed ETimes, “My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We have gone absolutely numb. Nitesh was a lively person. I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment.”

Nitesh Pandey was a popular TV actor. He was widely-know for playing a vital role in Anupamaa.    

More From Showbiz:

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts
Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports
'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51
Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow
Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Jr NTR's 40th birthday: Fans spill goat blood on the actor's poster

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls

Kangana Ranaut lends support to 'The Kerala Story' amid ban calls
Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Amitabh Bachchan sheds light on fears that actors, performers face

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions announces 'grand celebration, stay tuned'
Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident

Sanya Malhotra recalls more than one horrifying harassment incident
Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson

Jr. NTR mourns the loss of beloved RRR co-star Ray Stevenson
Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

Andaaz turns 20: Lara Dutta pays tribute to Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra