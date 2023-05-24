 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report

Experts have just accused Meghan Markle of being ‘a little unhinged’ with fame.

These claims have been made by royal contributor Jim Geraghty.

He weighed in on everything with the National Review.

These admissions and accusations have been shared with the National Review.

He started by saying, “There’s always been something a little unhinged about Markle’s relentless pursuit of fame”.

“She and her husband can’t be all that bright if they thought they could make up a story like this and no one would notice the lack of corroborating evidence,” Mr Gergahty added.

“Or maybe they’ve become so solipsistic that they no longer perceive the events around them clearly, and the routine headaches of dealing with paparazzi in the middle of New York City become,” and “in their minds, a life-and-death pursuit with disturbing echoes of the events leading up to the death of Harry’s mother.”

