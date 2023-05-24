Meghan Markle choosing ‘wild and implausible exaggerations’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just come under fire for constantly throwing Hollywood, ‘wild and implausible exaggerations’.



These revelations and claims have been made by senior correspondent Jim Geraghty.

He weighed in on all his accusations and observations alongside the National Review.

He started everything off by saying, “I don’t begrudge those who choose to follow the endless soap opera of the British royal family as entertainment, no more than I begrudge those who are entertained by the endless soap operas of other divas like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, or Kyrie Irving.”

But, in the eyes of Mr Geraghty, it seems as though “Harry and Meghan chose to offer a wild and implausible exaggeration to the public in a bid for sympathy and attention”.