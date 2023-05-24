 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’
Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being called out for demanding large amounts of ‘time and energy’ with their car chase bid.

These revelations and claims have been made by royal contributor Jim Geraghty.

He weighed in on all his accusations and observations alongside the National Review.

These admissions and accusations have been shared with the National Review.

He started everything off by bashing the couple’s bid to “offer a wild and implausible exaggeration to the public in a bid for sympathy and attention”.

In Mr Geraghty’s eyes, “the consequence is that the more time and energy we spend thinking about and discussing fake problems that are the subject of lies, the less time we spend thinking about and discussing and trying to solve real problems.”

“And as I am probably too fond of reminding people, the world has real problems,” he also added.

“The NYPD, for example, has a full plate of real crimes to deal with that don’t involve a vague feeling of menace generated by someone who wants to take a picture of a celebrity.”

Plus, at the end of the day, it’s important to remember that “there are a lot of people in New York City who have intense feelings of menace and who don’t have four sport-utility vehicles’ worth of personal security guards.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’
Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'
Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase
Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report

Meghan Markle is ‘a little unhinged’ over fame: report
Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?

Kate Middleton takes a hit at Prince Harry in new statement?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’ video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stuck’ on ‘something of a losing streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘just making things up’
Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’ video

Prince Harry’s police protection case loss is his ‘biggest setback yet’
How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?

How much Prince Harry could face in legal bill after defeat in case over security?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make ‘juicy’ Netflix movie about royal life