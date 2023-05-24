 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘living like royal Corgis’

An expert has gone as far as to say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be living the same life as the late Queen’s Corgis.

A writer for News.com.au issued these claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new lifestyle.

She started off by saying that she ‘understands’ the reason for stepping down, because the Sussexes now get to live like the late Queen’s Corgis.

Ms Madigan was quoted saying, “Meghan’s had a rough trot. She left the royal family, was nauseating on Netflix and compared her husband and her to pepper and salt shakers.”

“Her greatest crime is the horrifying way she uses metaphors, but arguably everyone was far more upset about her and Harry giving up on being working royals and instead wanting to be ‘non-working’ royals.”

“In fairness to them, who doesn’t want to be a non-working royal? Basically you just get to live the life that the Queen’s corgies are already living.”

