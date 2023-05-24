 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘facing grave turmoil’ in attempting to secure their new identities, within the US.

A writer for News.com.au issued these claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new lifestyle.

She started off by addressing the couple’s struggles and even went as far as to say, “Ever since they abandoned the royal life and moved to America, they’ve struggled to secure their new identities.”

While on one hand “Harry’s been wandering around in boring suits and complaining about his family like a an ex-MAFS contestant with a sponsorship deal with Tarocash,” Meghan’s been “barely seen” at all.

Recounting the last public appearance the Duchess made before the NYC car chase, Ms Madigan said “the last time I even thought about Meghan was when she ditched Harry after he announced he was flying commercial to King Charles’s coronation.”

So, it’s evident “the woman who said they ‘always move together,’ clearly didn’t mean together in cattle class.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move
King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation

King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation
Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles video

Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’
Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'
Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘living like royal Corgis’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘living like royal Corgis’
Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase
Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’

Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘fake problem’: ‘The world has real issues’
Meghan Markle choosing ‘wild and implausible exaggerations’ video

Meghan Markle choosing ‘wild and implausible exaggerations’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't stop revealing royal secrets?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't stop revealing royal secrets?