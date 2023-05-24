Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘facing grave turmoil’ in attempting to secure their new identities, within the US.

A writer for News.com.au issued these claims about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new lifestyle.

She started off by addressing the couple’s struggles and even went as far as to say, “Ever since they abandoned the royal life and moved to America, they’ve struggled to secure their new identities.”

While on one hand “Harry’s been wandering around in boring suits and complaining about his family like a an ex-MAFS contestant with a sponsorship deal with Tarocash,” Meghan’s been “barely seen” at all.

Recounting the last public appearance the Duchess made before the NYC car chase, Ms Madigan said “the last time I even thought about Meghan was when she ditched Harry after he announced he was flying commercial to King Charles’s coronation.”

So, it’s evident “the woman who said they ‘always move together,’ clearly didn’t mean together in cattle class.”