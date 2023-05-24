Uvalde shooting: Biden to again call on US lawmakers to 'do more' on gun control

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on the debt ceiling with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 22, 2023. — AFP

Amid rising incidents of gun violence in the country, US President Joe Biden is expected to reiterate his commitment Wednesday to end the gun violence epidemic, urging the Republican legislators to act on the matter.

His remarks came a year after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas claimed the lives of nineteen fourth graders and two teachers when an armed man started a killing spree in Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022. The incident also left seventeen others injured.

A White House official said in the statement: "The president will remember those lost in Uvalde and reiterate his call for Republicans in Congress to act and help stop the epidemic of gun violence that has become the number one killer of kids in America."

On the day of the shooting in Uvalde, Joe Biden spoke of how he was "sick and tired" of gun violence, saying we "can do so much more."

The mass shooting came 10 days after a gunman stormed a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, claiming the lives of at least 10 people.

A year ago, the 80-year-old President said: "It's time — for those who obstruct or delay or block the commonsense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget," while underlining that "we can do so much more. We have to do more."

Karine Jean-Pierre, a White House spokesperson said Tuesday that the president believes the Uvalde shooting and the Buffalo supermarket shooting were the catalyst for Congress passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

"While he's very, he's very appreciative of what Congress was able to do, there's so much more to be done ... We need to see Congress do something more, do more," she told ABC News.

"Put forward some commonsense, gun reform. That's what these families deserve. That's what they should be able to see."