Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'

Kate Middleton has reportedly been dealing with husband Prince William’s ‘tantrums’ behind closed doors

Kate Middleton has reportedly been dealing with husband Prince William’s ‘tantrums’ behind closed doors, but royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks its nothing to worry about.

Royal author Tom Quinn claimed last week that inside sources have suggested that Kate and William have been having ‘rows’ and that the Princess of Wales treats her prince like her ‘fourth child’ due to his tendency to throw ‘tantrums’.

Commenting on these revelations, Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine: “Who doesn’t treat their husband like another toddler from time to time?”

“It’s well known that William can be hot tempered and certainly quite stubborn. Of course, they have rows, which apparently can be quite fiery, but they are quickly over and peace is restored,” she assured.

Bond then went on to defend Kate and William’s alleged rows, saying that instead of being a cause of worry, they cement the relatability of the Wales’.

“I think it’s a sign of a healthy and relatable marriage. And, actually, there is an incredibly equal partnership,” the expert said.

The same was echoed by Quinn in his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.

In it, he claimed: "She (Kate) said, ‘Like every other couple, we have days when we are really, really cross with each other, or days when we don’t talk to each other’. They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work, and everything else that life brings.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in a lavish royal wedding in 2011, and share three children, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.