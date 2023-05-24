 
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose the wrong place to pull this stunt’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of ‘creating the drama’ surrounding the NYC car chase, “presumably for the next Netflix installment.”

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

His comments backed Piers Morgan’s earlier accusations about the Sussexes.

In these claims at the time, he accused Harry and Meghan of creating “the very circus they are trying to prevent.”

Devine also resonated with this admission and added, “They chose the wrong place to pull this stunt.”

More so because of the fact that "there are so many cameras in New York. There are so many celebrities more important than they are. Everybody knew that it was bogus.”

“It’s obvious why they did it," he said according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. "They created the drama. They drove around Manhattan for an hour and a half to create some event that Harry was filming on his phone. Presumably for the next Netflix installment.”

