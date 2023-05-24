 
Wednesday May 24, 2023
Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles

Kate Middleton may have overshadowed her father-in-law, King Charles, with her recent royal engagement, royal experts have claimed.

The Princess of Wales stepped out on Monday, May 22, and visited the Chelsea Flower Show to much applause in the media.

However, the monarch and his wife, newly-crowned Queen Camilla, also paid a visit to the same show on the same day, but to a lukewarm response.

Commenting on this difference between Kate and Charles’ appearance, a royal insider told The Daily Mail: “With his love of horticulture, His Majesty's appearance at Chelsea was an important engagement.”

“It's a shame that his visit with Her Majesty the Queen received less coverage than might have been expected. I hope they are not too disappointed,” the insider added.

Amid this, more royal sources have shared that King Charles and Queen Camilla are bound to be unhappy by Kate upstaging them with her surprise appearance at the event.

This comes months after Prince Harry, in his book Spare, claimed that Charles has been annoyed with Prince William and Kate taking the spotlight from him on multiple occasions, and has even ‘scolded’ them for doing so.

