Kate Middleton, William 'star' power to be used by King Charles: 'Natural appeal'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the most in demand with their star power in the Royal Family, says expert.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have rebranded themselves in line with younger generations, are also supported by His Majesty the King.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk how King Charles is planning to maximise his elder son William's natural appeal.

Mr Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "It is only natural, as a future King and Queen but also because they are relatively young, that William and Catherine are the royals who are most in demand.

"King Charles will naturally maximise this appeal," he noted, adding that Kate is "truly a star".

"Her work for the early years of childhood is a very valuable contribution to charity."



He then branded the Royal couple one of the most eligible and glamorous in the world: "She and William are the world’s most glamorous royal couple.

"The way they interact with each other both formally and informally is a joy to see and we often keep in touch with their children through her photographs too."