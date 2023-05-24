 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Prince Harry likely to suffer fresh blow as case against him proceeds in US

A British foreign policy analyst has criticized the Biden Administration for what he said stonewalling a thinktank's request for Prince Harry's immigration records.

Nile Gardiner, a former aide to late Margaret Thatcher, said the US admiration's latest response is both arrogant and dismissive of the American people and legitimate concerns over enforcement of immigration law.

He added , "Fortunately, in the United States, Federal Judges will have the final say on the release of Prince Harry's immigration records."

Nile Gardiner hinted that a major announcement was expected next week as the case against the Duke of Sussex proceeds.

He was referring to a motion filed in DC Federal Court to compel U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to respond more quickly to a request regarding Prince Harry’s immigration status in light of his alleged drug use.

The Department of Homeland Security has been sued for Prince Harry's immigration record.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project is seeking information from the government authorities whether the Duke of Sussex receive preferential treatment from the US government.

It said Prince Harry admitted in his book, Spare, to being a prolific drug user. In complaint the organization said under the "U.S. immigration law, you can’t come in if you admit to a drug crime. You can only come in temporarily if you get a waiver."

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move video

Prince Harry 'sad' nighttime routine shows he is 'depressed' after US move
King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation

King Charles arrives in Northern Ireland for first visit since coronation
Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles video

Kate Middleton accused of ‘overshadowing’ King Charles
Prince Harry ‘still reeling’ from ‘hurtful’ NYC car chase reactions: Source video

Prince Harry ‘still reeling’ from ‘hurtful’ NYC car chase reactions: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry acting like ‘media clowns’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose the wrong place to pull this stunt’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘chose the wrong place to pull this stunt’
Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?

Why Meghan Markle snubbed Gracie Awards?
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s explosive rows are 'nothing to worry about'
Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle

Disney statement disapproves allegation against Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘struggling to secure their new identities’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘living like royal Corgis’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘living like royal Corgis’
Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase

Meghan Markle misses Gracie Awards days after New York car chase