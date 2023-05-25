 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Gosling is too good in 'Barbie,' says Margot Robbie

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Ryan Gosling is too good in Barbie, says Margot Robbie
Ryan Gosling is too good in 'Barbie,' says Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie was all praise of Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the much-anticipated movie Barbie.

During an interview with Vogue, the blonde actor said the 42-year-old performance in the film was "the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen."

However, despite laurels, the La La Land star previously aired his reluctance to opt for the role.

"Ken wasn't really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don't have a bucket list. So I thought I'd give it a shot".

Moreover, Robbie also revealed the role was originally offered to Gal Gadot; however, she turned it down.

"Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful, because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," the 32-year-old added.

"It's like right before being a dork," Robbie said.

Barbie will open in theatres on July 21st, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Alan Ruck rains praise on 'Succession' writing

Alan Ruck rains praise on 'Succession' writing
Melissa McCarthy worked for 'nutty' person who made her 'physically ill' video

Melissa McCarthy worked for 'nutty' person who made her 'physically ill'
Tina Turner finals words to fans before death revealed: 'Must have done something right' video

Tina Turner finals words to fans before death revealed: 'Must have done something right'
Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans

Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans

Netflix subscribers decry password-sharing crackdown

Netflix subscribers decry password-sharing crackdown
Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask

Pedro Pascal no longer remains behind 'The Mandalorian' mask
Rebel Wilson lands 'James Bond' audition

Rebel Wilson lands 'James Bond' audition
Kanye West draws ire from NYC Mayor for antisemitism

Kanye West draws ire from NYC Mayor for antisemitism
Katy Perry 'snarky' views disturbed 'American Idol' star

Katy Perry 'snarky' views disturbed 'American Idol' star
Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', dies aged 83
Piers Morgan leaks private conversation with Phillip Schofield

Piers Morgan leaks private conversation with Phillip Schofield
Taylor Swift shares big news about collab with Ice Spice for 'Karma' remix

Taylor Swift shares big news about collab with Ice Spice for 'Karma' remix