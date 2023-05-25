 
Thursday May 25, 2023
Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt
Priyanka Chopra, who is known as a global star, admitted that didn’t have any experience when she joined the film industry.

Chopra openly spoke about it in the She Pivots podcast. She revealed when she entered the industry, she had no acting education, knowledge or experience. She learnt everything during her journey.

"I didn't have the experience of the movie industry or the glamour industry or entertainment at all. At that time, it was just instinctual, and my instinct just told me, I've got to learn, I've got to observe, I've got to see where I am, and just survive... I never went to acting school. I learned on the job."

After making a solid career in Bollywood, the Citadel actor kick started her career once again from scratch when she stepped into the Hollywood film industry. She called it a risky move.

"It was a big risk. You know, I had a relatively relevant career in India, [but] I was compelled to pivot and come to the States."

"And so success and my relationship with success and what it means has been different at different times, as it is with everyone”, added Chopra.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra’s American spy thriller series Citadel released this month on Amazon Prime. Meanwhile in Bollywood, the actress is all set to begin shooting for film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, reports Pinkvilla. 

