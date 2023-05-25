'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark

Adah Sharma drops pens a moving note expressing gratitude

Controversial film The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in the lead role has become the first ever female-centric film to cross the mark of INR 200 crore.

Sharma shared a poster on her Instagram which had ‘1st female film to cross net collection India 200 CR’ mentioned on it.

On unlocking such a big achievement, the actress penned a note expressing her thoughts and feelings over the same, reports India Today.

Sharma, 31 wrote: "1st Female Film to cross net collection India 200 Cr, without Tamil Nadu & West Bengal."

"The best things in life are Unexpected - because there were no expectations. Thank you audience for making this happen.”

“The makers of #TheKeralaStory: Vipul sir who took a huge risk in making this film without any backing from studios and for trusting the girl who played Bhavana Reddy in Commando to be Shalini Unnikrishnan.”

"Sudipto sir for standing by his research for 7 years despite all odds, for being kind to all of us on set and who kept up his pleasant nature in all weather conditions and trials and tribulations.”

The Kerala Story received a strong backlash before its release. While some praised the film, there were some who accused it of being propaganda.