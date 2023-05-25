 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Aditi Rao Hydari makes 'dreamy' appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met on the set of Maha Samudram
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first met on the set of 'Maha Samudram'

Aditi Rao Hydari recently posted pictures of her dreamy appearance at Cannes 2023 red carpet that caught the eyes of rumoured boyfriend Siddharth.

Aditi looked absolutely stunning wearing a puffy blue coloured strapless gown. She wore minimal accessory with the outfit and opted for a light make-up. She posed for the pictures barefoot on the streets of Cannes.

The Kalank actress’ Cannes look gave a Cinderella kind of vibe. She dropped the breath-taking pictures on her Instagram and wrote: “Nice to meet again Cannes! #walkyourworth #cannes2023.”

Aditi Rao Hydari makes dreamy appearance at Cannes 2023, rumoured BF reacts

Actor Siddharth, who is reportedly dating Aditi, immediately rushed to the comment section to drop his reaction the on the dreamy photos.

The Rang De Basanti actor wrote: “Oh my” followed by a heart-eyed and fire emoticon.

The rumoured couple first met on the sets of their film Maha Samudram in 2021. Reportedly, the two immediately felt connected to each other and starting dating.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been spotted together going on dinner and lunch dates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. However, the duo has not uttered a word regarding their rumoured relationship. They have neither accepted nor denied the rumours, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University

Juhi Chawla feels 'proud' as daughter graduates from Columbia University
'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark

'The Kerala Story' becomes first female-led film to reach INR 200 crore mark
Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially

Priyanka Chopra admits she had no experience of film industry initially
Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor reveals what surprised him about ‘Kabir Singh’
‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story

‘School of Lies’ trailer: mystery thriller features petrifying true story
Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer

Shahid Kapoor fights drug lords and cops in ‘Bloody Daddy’ trailer
Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news

Nitesh Pandey dies: Farah Khan reacts over shocking news
Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Richa Chadha reacts to debate around Cannes being 'fashion' event

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts

Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls depression 'urban issue', Gulshan Devaiah reacts
Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports

Saif Ali Khan team up with 'Pathaan' director Siddharth Anand after 2007: Reports
'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51

'Om Shanti Om' actor Nitesh Pandey dies at the age of 51
Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow

Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look comes out tomorrow