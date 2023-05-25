Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her

File Footage

Kim Kardashian had an emotional breakdown discussing former husband Kanye West’s antics as the couple went through very public divorce.

The reality TV megastar opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about the emotional burden she had been carrying since parting ways with the rapper in season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

Talking about the harsh effect of Kanye’s scathing online attacks and accusations, the Skims founder said that she has to maintain her cool throughout for the sake of their kids which has left her exhausted.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows and interviews,” Kim told Kris in the fresh episode of the show.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day. You know when you're just on the verge of tears... that's how I felt all day,” she said.

The episode was seemingly recorded at the time when Kanye, who now goes by Ye, was ranting about Kris online in 2022 accusing her of making some of her daughters, including Kim, pose for Playboy.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies,” Kim continued.

"Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she said.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

She went on to note how difficult it is for her to show how supportive she is of Kanye in front of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, adding that one day they might realize the truth about their father.

Kim Kardashian also spoke on how Kanye, who claims to be her “protector,” spreads lies about her while accusing her of infidelity with Drake throughout their marriage.

"I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative. If I say I'm exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am (expletive) exhausted!” she said. “I wanna have a bad day and I can't. I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their (expletive) together."

"It's just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people," Kim shared in the confessional.



