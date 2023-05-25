 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

File Footage 

Kim Kardashian had an emotional breakdown discussing former husband Kanye West’s antics as the couple went through very public divorce.

The reality TV megastar opened up to her mother Kris Jenner about the emotional burden she had been carrying since parting ways with the rapper in season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

Talking about the harsh effect of Kanye’s scathing online attacks and accusations, the Skims founder said that she has to maintain her cool throughout for the sake of their kids which has left her exhausted.

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows and interviews,” Kim told Kris in the fresh episode of the show.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack, I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day. You know when you're just on the verge of tears... that's how I felt all day,” she said.

The episode was seemingly recorded at the time when Kanye, who now goes by Ye, was ranting about Kris online in 2022 accusing her of making some of her daughters, including Kim, pose for Playboy.

"Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post… he has made up the most insane narrative about you, and the tape, and we stay silent, we stay silent through all the lies,” Kim continued.

"Even how he looks so down on me for my leaked tape, brings it up all over town, all over the media. Like, thanks for reminding people once again," she said.

"All of his shenanigans is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that. And I know that is the best thing for them.”

She went on to note how difficult it is for her to show how supportive she is of Kanye in front of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, adding that one day they might realize the truth about their father.

Kim Kardashian also spoke on how Kanye, who claims to be her “protector,” spreads lies about her while accusing her of infidelity with Drake throughout their marriage.

"I never say anything bad, I never say anything negative. If I say I'm exhausted, I feel guilty about that. I am (expletive) exhausted!” she said. “I wanna have a bad day and I can't. I can't even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their (expletive) together."

"It's just always so intense. I don’t want to engage in a public feud with him. I feel like I have to do something, especially when it involves other people and it hurts other people," Kim shared in the confessional. 


More From Entertainment:

‘Feminist’ Emma Watson dragged for supporting ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt

‘Feminist’ Emma Watson dragged for supporting ‘abuser’ Brad Pitt
Hasan Minhaj joins ‘It Ends With Us’ cast with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Hasan Minhaj joins ‘It Ends With Us’ cast with Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni
Oprah Winfrey remembers 'forever goddess' of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner after death

Oprah Winfrey remembers 'forever goddess' of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner after death

Bad Bunny getting to know Kendall Jenner more by spending time with her family video

Bad Bunny getting to know Kendall Jenner more by spending time with her family

Tina Turner dubbed as ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ by Joe Biden in tribute

Tina Turner dubbed as ‘once-in-a-generation talent’ by Joe Biden in tribute
Priscilla Presley pens heartfelt tribute to ‘undeniably pure’ Tina Turner

Priscilla Presley pens heartfelt tribute to ‘undeniably pure’ Tina Turner
Beyoncé pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Tina Turner after her death

Beyoncé pays heartfelt tribute to ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Tina Turner after her death
Ryan Gosling is too good in 'Barbie,' says Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling is too good in 'Barbie,' says Margot Robbie

Alan Ruck rains praise on 'Succession' writing

Alan Ruck rains praise on 'Succession' writing
Melissa McCarthy worked for 'nutty' person who made her 'physically ill' video

Melissa McCarthy worked for 'nutty' person who made her 'physically ill'
Tina Turner finals words to fans before death revealed: 'Must have done something right' video

Tina Turner finals words to fans before death revealed: 'Must have done something right'
Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans

Ariana Madix pulls a 'paid' prank on fans