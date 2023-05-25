 
Showbiz
Thursday May 25, 2023
Web Desk

Sanya Malhotra shares working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan'

Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans Jawan is set to release on September 7
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' is set to release on September 7

Sanya Malhotra, who is all set to share screen with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan in film Jawan, shared her work experience with the superstar.

While talking exclusively with India Today, Sanya said: “I would like to start off by saying that I am so happy that I can finally share this news and I was so happy to see people’s reaction to it."

"As you said, people are living this dream through me and I feel so special. It’s surreal that I am a part of the film, that I have worked with SRK.

“How, why, what happened, that I don’t know. When I got this opportunity, I thought ‘this I can never miss’. How can I say no to a film with SRK? It’s a dream role and I am so happy that finally I am able to share this with people.”

The actress called her experience of working with Khan as surreal.

“(It was) Surreal. I still can’t believe it. I think I will have to watch the film to believe it.”

The Dangal actress also shared how difficult it was for her to keep it hidden that she is part of Khan’s Jawan.

“When I was promoting Kathal, I was constantly being asked if I was a part of the film or not. I used to dodge those questions and give such bekaar answers, saying ‘I hope I get to work with him some day’. I feel very happy to be sharing this finally! I feel so lucky.”

Sanya Malhotra made her acting debut with Aamir Khan in Dangal. 

