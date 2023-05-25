 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday May 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 25, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol
Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp has recently spilled the beans on which icons inspired her pop star role in the upcoming HBO series, The Idol.

“Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for — and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn — but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person,” said the 23-year-old in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Depp also told ET, “We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars.”

The actress explained, “We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role.”

For the unversed, Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, is the co-star of Depp and also co-created the series with director Sam Levinson.

Meanwhile, The Idol was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Last month, Depp spoke to PEOPLE where she commended her director Levinson for his “collaborative nature”.

“Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with. Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.”

She added, “Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it.”

More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York

Cara Delevingne stuns in blue suit at 74th annual Parsons Benefit in New York
Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval’s secret escape with Raquel Leviss exposed by Ariana Madix
Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans video

Taylor Swift new collaboration with Ice Spice snubbed by fans
Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Cher shares insight into Tina Turner's final days in emotional interview

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes

Taylor Swift steps out in style NYC after ex Joe Alwyn stuns at Cannes
Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian on her ‘amazing experience’ in Japan where no one recognizes her

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’ video

Kim Kardashian to overshadow sisters in latest season of ‘The Kardashians’
Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy

Here’s what went down amid Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy
Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Jonas discusses his short-lived relationship with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift
Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch video

Priyanka Chopra shares action-packed BTS video from Citadel: Watch
Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened

Tom Hanks angry Cannes appearance: Expert reveals what really happened
Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her video

Kim Kardashian tears up discussing Kanye West promoting ‘insane narrative’ about her