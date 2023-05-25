Lily-Rose Depp spills the tea on which star influenced her role in The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp has recently spilled the beans on which icons inspired her pop star role in the upcoming HBO series, The Idol.



“Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for — and of course, you can't help but thinking of when you think of a character like Jocelyn — but we're definitely not telling anybody else's story or trying to base her on any real person,” said the 23-year-old in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Depp also told ET, “We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars.”

The actress explained, “We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls... all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role.”

For the unversed, Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, is the co-star of Depp and also co-created the series with director Sam Levinson.

Meanwhile, The Idol was premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

Last month, Depp spoke to PEOPLE where she commended her director Levinson for his “collaborative nature”.

“Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with. Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.”

She added, “Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way — it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it.”